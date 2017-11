/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Roads Authority says that work is progressing well on the Vatudova bridge. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 3:38PM MOTORISTS accessing the Labasa-Savusavu highway have been requested to be patient as work on the Vatudova bridge is still in progress.

A statement from the Fiji Roads Authority stated that work was progressing well on the bridge.

"This bridge is undergoing periodic maintenance," the statement said.