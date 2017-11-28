Side by Side campaign aim to change youths

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:35PM A RECENT survey conducted by Save the Children and the Burnet Institute found that 85 per cent of young people in the Solomon Islands agreed that a man using violence against his wife is a private matter that should not be discussed with others.

The survey also found that 72 per cent of young people aged 15 to 24 believe that women should tolerate violence in order to keep their family together.

The launch of the new campaign 'Side by Side' in the Solomon Islands aims to change the beliefs and attitudes of youths towards gender equality,ending violence against women and girls.

A statement by Oxfam in the Pacific said the campaign comes at a critical time for Solomon Islands, which has one of the highest rates of violence against women anywhere in the world.

Gender Justice Technical Advisor for Oxfam in Solomon Islands Kiri Dicker said the response by young people towards the campaign has been incredible.

"Young people have been telling us that they have been waiting for a campaign like this to come along" she said.

"Opportunities to volunteer for the campaign will be advertised on the Facebook page in the coming months."

Some of Solomon Islands most well known musicians, including Rosie Delmah, Jethro, Jahboy, Sean Rii, Jaro and Bibao have come on board to show their support for the campaign, which will be launched over the next three days with a free community roadshow.

The Side by Side Campaign, initiated by Oxfam and implemented with the support of a number of partners, including Seif Ples, Family Support Centre, Empower Pacific, People with Disabilities Solomon Islands, PAOA FM, Vois Blong Mere and Island Sun Newspaper.