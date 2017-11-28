Fiji Time: 1:42 AM on Wednesday 29 November

Man arrested and charged in stabbing incident

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Update: 2:25PM NEW Zealand: A STABBING incident in the suburb of Strathmore Park, Wellington in New Zealand last night has landed two men in hospital.

According to New Zealand Police one of the men has been arrested and charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He is undergoing surgery and is in a stable but serious condition in Wellington Hosptial. 

However the victim in is also currently in hospital in a moderate condition.   Both men are known to each other.

The scene examination will take place today and Police are continuing to speak with witnesses this morning. 








