Application to struck out abuse of office case

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Update: 2:04PM DEFENCE lawyer Devanesh Sharma today filed an application in the High Court in Suva for the case against his client and former vice-chancellor of the Fiji national University (FNU), Ganesh Chand be struck out.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) had charged Mr Chand in 2015 for one count of abuse of office.

Rashmi Aslam who appeared on behalf of FICAC had sought time from the court to provide a response to the application to which Mr Sharma will be providing a response as well.

The matter has been adjourned to January 22, 2018 to check on the responses from both the parties.








