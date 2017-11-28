Weather watch: Heavy rain alert

Update: 12:41PM A HEAVY rain alert is in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti Group and the Eastern half of Viti Levu.
According to the weather bulletin issued by the National Weather
Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 10:45am today, a
trough of low pressure lies slow moving over the northern parts of the group and is expected to gradually drift southwards and affect the rest of the
Fiji group later today.
The forecast to midnight tomorrow for the
Fiji group; occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms over
Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group and the
eastern parts and interior of the other larger islands.
Rain is expected to be more frequent from
later tomorrow.
Elsewhere, showers especially in the
afternoon or evening with thunderstorms and isolated heavy falls.
The forecast also anticipates localised heavy falls
that may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.