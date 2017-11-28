Fiji Time: 2:29 PM on Tuesday 28 November

Weather watch: Heavy rain alert

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Update: 12:41PM A HEAVY rain alert is in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti Group and the Eastern half of Viti Levu.

According to the weather bulletin issued by the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 10:45am today, a trough of low pressure lies slow moving over the northern parts of the group and is expected to gradually drift southwards and affect the rest of the Fiji group later today.

The forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group; occasional rain, heavy at times  and few thunderstorms over Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group and the eastern parts and interior of the other larger islands.

Rain is expected to be more frequent from later tomorrow.

Elsewhere, showers especially in the afternoon or evening with thunderstorms and isolated heavy falls.

The forecast also anticipates localised heavy falls that may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.








