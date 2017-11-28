Fiji Time: 2:29 PM on Tuesday 28 November

Bus checker is latest road fatality

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Update: 12:34PM A 34-YEAR-OLD man is the latest road victim after he was run over by a bus at Nasautoka, Tailevu yesterday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the victim who was a bus checker was allegedly run over by a 37-year-old bus driver of Natawa, Tavua.

�The suspect who is a bus driver stopped at Waito along the Kings road for the victim who was the bus checker to pick up a receipt book that flew outside,� Ms Naisoro said.

�The suspect allegedly reversed the bus and ran over the victim who was picking up the book from the road.�

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect is currently in custody.

The road death toll stands at 61 compared to 50 for the same period last year.








