Bus checker is latest road fatality

Update: 12:34PM A 34-YEAR-OLD man is the latest road victim after he was run over by a bus at Nasautoka, Tailevu yesterday.
Police
spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the victim who was a bus checker was allegedly
run over by a 37-year-old bus driver of Natawa, Tavua.
�The
suspect who is a bus driver stopped at Waito along the Kings road for the
victim who was the bus checker to pick up a receipt book that flew outside,� Ms
Naisoro said.
�The
suspect allegedly reversed the bus and ran over the victim who was picking up
the book from the road.�
The victim
was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The suspect
is currently in custody.
The road
death toll stands at 61 compared to 50 for the same period last year.