FSM prepare for Family Safety Bill

Update: 11:51AM THE Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) of Pohnpei and Kosrae officially joined other Pacific Island nations develop and officially introduce family protection legislation last week.
Government and civil
society stakeholders met in Pohnpei State, FSM last from November 15th
to 16th to prepare the implementation plan for the landmark Pohnpei
Family Safety Bill, passed by the Ninth Pohnpei Legislature.
The Pohnpei State
Department of health services with the Pacific Community's (SPC) Regional
Rights Resource Team (RRRT) facilitated this meeting to unpack and map out key
strategies for the Pohnpei State Government to ensure support for the
implementation of the Bill.
A statement by SPC
yesterday said the new legislation defines family violence, establishes family
violence offences and sets out protective mechanisms that can be accessed by
victims of family violence.
"The legislation is the
first of its kind for Pohnpei and, as a result, a key objective of the
consultation was to increase understanding and awareness of the content and
implications of the Pohnpei Family Safety Bill," the statement said.
"Participants were able to
gather information and share ideas for the development of the implementation
plan. Issues covered included an examination of the gaps among social service
providers, options for filling those gaps and public information strategies."
RRRT acting director Nicol
Cave said SPC RRRT looked forward to continuing its support for Pohnpei State
and helping to ensure the full implementation of the Family Safety Bill.
FSM States of Pohnpei and
Kosrae join the Pacific Island nations of Nauru, Fiji, Marshall Islands, Palau,
Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu in introducing Family
Protection legislation.