Fiji Time: 2:29 PM on Tuesday 28 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FSM prepare for Family Safety Bill

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Update: 11:51AM THE Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) of Pohnpei and Kosrae officially joined other Pacific Island nations develop and officially introduce family protection legislation last week.

Government and civil society stakeholders met in Pohnpei State, FSM last from November 15th to 16th to prepare the implementation plan for the landmark Pohnpei Family Safety Bill, passed by the Ninth Pohnpei Legislature.

The Pohnpei State Department of health services with the Pacific Community's (SPC) Regional Rights Resource Team (RRRT) facilitated this meeting to unpack and map out key strategies for the Pohnpei State Government to ensure support for the implementation of the Bill.

A statement by SPC yesterday said the new legislation defines family violence, establishes family violence offences and sets out protective mechanisms that can be accessed by victims of family violence.

"The legislation is the first of its kind for Pohnpei and, as a result, a key objective of the consultation was to increase understanding and awareness of the content and implications of the Pohnpei Family Safety Bill," the statement said.

"Participants were able to gather information and share ideas for the development of the implementation plan. Issues covered included an examination of the gaps among social service providers, options for filling those gaps and public information strategies."

RRRT acting director Nicol Cave said SPC RRRT looked forward to continuing its support for Pohnpei State and helping to ensure the full implementation of the Family Safety Bill.

FSM States of Pohnpei and Kosrae join the Pacific Island nations of Nauru, Fiji, Marshall Islands, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu in introducing Family Protection legislation.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62340.6044
JPY 54.814351.8143
GBP 0.36520.3572
EUR 0.41020.3982
NZD 0.71290.6799
AUD 0.64470.6197
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Frenchman airlifted to safety
  2. No drop policy
  3. 18 women lose lives to domestic attacks over three years
  4. A-G highlights socioeconomic rights
  5. Farmers' claims refuted
  6. Job targets need to be worked on
  7. Gold medal prospect
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  9. Ministry mediates on 1220 grievance cases
  10. FRA reviews feedback

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  2. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  5. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)
  6. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  7. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)
  8. In the big league Saturday (25 Nov)
  9. 'Operation Kill Bill' Wednesday (22 Nov)
  10. Australia will be tough, says Potter Friday (24 Nov)