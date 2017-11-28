FSM prepare for Family Safety Bill

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Government and civil society stakeholders met in Pohnpei State, FSM to prepare the implementation plan for the landmark Pohnpei Family Safety Bill. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 11:51AM THE Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) of Pohnpei and Kosrae officially joined other Pacific Island nations develop and officially introduce family protection legislation last week.

Government and civil society stakeholders met in Pohnpei State, FSM last from November 15th to 16th to prepare the implementation plan for the landmark Pohnpei Family Safety Bill, passed by the Ninth Pohnpei Legislature.

The Pohnpei State Department of health services with the Pacific Community's (SPC) Regional Rights Resource Team (RRRT) facilitated this meeting to unpack and map out key strategies for the Pohnpei State Government to ensure support for the implementation of the Bill.

A statement by SPC yesterday said the new legislation defines family violence, establishes family violence offences and sets out protective mechanisms that can be accessed by victims of family violence.

"The legislation is the first of its kind for Pohnpei and, as a result, a key objective of the consultation was to increase understanding and awareness of the content and implications of the Pohnpei Family Safety Bill," the statement said.

"Participants were able to gather information and share ideas for the development of the implementation plan. Issues covered included an examination of the gaps among social service providers, options for filling those gaps and public information strategies."

RRRT acting director Nicol Cave said SPC RRRT looked forward to continuing its support for Pohnpei State and helping to ensure the full implementation of the Family Safety Bill.

FSM States of Pohnpei and Kosrae join the Pacific Island nations of Nauru, Fiji, Marshall Islands, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu in introducing Family Protection legislation.