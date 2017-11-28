Tailevu schools receive sports facilities

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:42AM FIJI's Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Iliesa Delana yesterday handed over upgraded sporting grounds to the management of Dawasamu Secondary School and Filimoni Loco District School in Tailevu.

While handing over the sports facilities, Mr Delana said the Government was commitment to sports development in the country by providing sporting facilities, grounds and ensuring youth development throughout Fiji.

"The UNDP estimates that in Fiji, the cost of non-communicable diseases the economy, like obesity, is between $200 and $400 million a year. It is thus essential that we all take responsibility for our own health," he said.

He said there was a need for people to live a healthy lifestyle by exercising more and having a healthier diet.

Dawasamu Secondary School principal, Jone Cama thanked the Government and the ministry for the kind development of their school ground.

"The school was established in 2005 without any school playground and most of our games and students training were held in Natalaira Village playground," he added.