Tailevu schools receive sports facilities

Update: 11:42AM FIJI's Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Iliesa Delana yesterday handed over upgraded sporting grounds to the management of Dawasamu Secondary School and Filimoni Loco District School in Tailevu.
While
handing over the sports facilities, Mr Delana said the Government was
commitment to sports development in the country by providing sporting
facilities, grounds and ensuring youth development throughout Fiji.
"The
UNDP estimates that in Fiji, the cost of non-communicable diseases the economy,
like obesity, is between $200 and $400 million a year. It is thus
essential that we all take responsibility for our own health," he said.
He
said there was a need for people to live a healthy lifestyle by exercising more
and having a healthier diet.
Dawasamu
Secondary School principal, Jone Cama thanked the Government and the ministry
for the kind development of their school ground.
"The
school was established in 2005 without any school playground and most of our
games and students training were held in Natalaira Village playground," he
added.