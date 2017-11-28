Fiji Time: 2:29 PM on Tuesday 28 November

SDG 16 workshop

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Update: 11:34AM WITH the increasing need to collect and analyse data on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) that is made available to the public, discussions took place on approaches towards tracking and delivering on SDG 16.

A four-day regional workshop organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pacific Office in Fiji and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) that was organised in Nadi, Fiji from November 21 to 24, made this possible. 

SDG 16 is dedicated to the promotion of peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, the provision of access to justice for all, and building effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop, the Solicitor General for the Fijian Government and Acting Permanent Secretary for Justice, Sharvada Sharma, encouraged participants to share best practices from their home countries and to discuss tangible ways that the Pacific Island Countries can collectively achieve SDG 16.

The workshop hosted 61 participants, representing 13 Pacific Island Countries, from National Planning Departments, Statistic Offices, government bodies and stakeholders.








