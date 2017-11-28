Water disruption: Nadi residents advised to store water

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Water supply in parts of Nadi is being disrupted until 5pm this afternoon. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 11:28AM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) wishes to advise its customers residing in parts of Nadi that water supply is being disrupted until 5pm this afternoon.

The areas affected include part Votualevu, CAAF, Namaka area, Transville road, Tanoa hotel and Novotel hotel.

The Authority is kindly advising its customers residing in these areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the disruption period.

The interruption in supply is a result repair works at Moccambo reservoir.

Supply is expected to be restored at 6pm.