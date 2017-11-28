Water disruption: Nadi residents advised to store water

Update: 11:28AM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) wishes to advise its customers residing in parts of Nadi that water supply is being disrupted until 5pm this afternoon.
The
areas affected include part Votualevu, CAAF, Namaka area, Transville road, Tanoa
hotel and Novotel hotel.
The
Authority is kindly advising its customers residing in these areas to store and
use water wisely for their immediate needs during the disruption period.
The
interruption in supply is a result repair works at Moccambo reservoir.
Supply
is expected to be restored at 6pm.