Muslims celebrate prophet's birthday

+ Enlarge this image Allama Mohammed Ahmed Naqshbandi Junaidi speaking at the Jashne Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations at Saweni Mosque in Lautoka on Sunday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

MEMBERS of the Islamic community from the Western Division gathered at the Saweni Mosque in Lautoka on Sunday to celebrate Prophet Mohammed's birthday.

Although a week early, Sirajun Islam Association of Fiji president Abu Koya said it was an opportune time for them to update members on the progress of work on the mosque.

"We invited members of the public to come and mark this special occasion with us," he said.

"It is a time where we express our love for the prophet and show our appreciation for the contributions members of our community have provided for us."

About 300 men gathered to listen to visiting speaker Allama Mohammed Ahmad Naqshnandi Junaidi from Hyderabad in India.

"All of those present here today have contributed towards the construction of this mosque.

"We want to show them that whatever they have spent has gone towards a good cause."

The Saweni Mosque is a $1.2 million development that is expected to be completed late next year.