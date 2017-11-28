$70k for hospital upgrade

/ Front page / News

LIVES are being saved and access to life-saving medical services and treatment have increased thanks to the contribution of the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association's Coral Coast Chapter to the Sigatoka Hospital.

This was the message conveyed by chapter president and Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort general manager Peter Hopgood at the end of a fundraising golf tournament at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course on Sunday where $70,000 was raised.

"We had 64 golfers participate and we expect to make a net profit of about $70,000 and this is quite exciting for us because all that money goes to the upgrade of the operating theatre of the Sigatoka District Hospital," he said.

"We'd like to attract a lot more surgeons from overseas to help the local residents of Nadroga.

"So we are working with the hospital and Health Ministry and once we get plans, we'll do that upgrade and now that we have the funds, we can do that in 2018.

"There were quite a few Outrigger properties that offered prizes but more importantly, it's important that all the resorts along the Coral Coast get involved as they did this year."

Last year the chapter completed and opened a $240,000 medivac helipad.

"I have been reliably informed that this facility has already saved six lives this year, so this is an indication that what we're doing is life-changing," said Mr Hopgood.

"And that's what it's all about, bringing all our resorts together to support the local community.

"We had all the big resorts like Shangri-La's Fijian Resort, InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort, Warwick and Naviti Resorts and Outrigger Fiji who contributed and also some small ones like Geckos and Yatule who also helped us out this year and this was really good to see."