+ Enlarge this image Eroni Gonerogo sets up Red Cross tins at the Fiji Red Cross Society office in Suva on Friday, November 24, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

DONATIONS collected during the Fiji Red Cross Society's annual national appeal which began on Saturday will be directed towards assisting those who are still living in tents after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

FRCS's acting director Eseroma Ledua said last year, $15,000 was collected through the national appeal.

Mr Ledua said Fiji Red Cross had assisted more than 77,000 people around the country who were affected during the cyclone in February last year.

"We have a school program as well but it's so unfortunate that the funds that we collect through national appeal are not that much compared with the assistance that we get during disaster response," he said.

"But this could be something that the Fiji public can all know, that the more they give to Fiji Red Cross the more we can provide to people who are affected during emergencies because looking at the donations that come through locally and also internationally, we are getting more support from outside than the public itself.

"So looking at the people that we serve, we are serving the community of Fiji.

"We don't go out and help other countries but from the funds that we get from other countries we are helping the people of Fiji and this is in support of what the Government is doing and also other organisations."