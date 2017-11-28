Sedition 14 seek non-custodial sentences

/ Front page / News

THE defence counsels for the 14 accused persons in the Nadroga/Navosa sedition case on Friday asked the High Court in Lautoka for suspended sentences.

The 14 are Ratu Inoke Tasere, Jimi Koroibete, Seru Kunalagi, Adi Cuvu Gavidi Atama, Ulaiasi Rabua Tuivono, Peniasi Naqau, Semi Tanikili, Ratu Osea Bolawaqatabu, Ratu Tevita Khaikhainabokolawale Makutu, Mosese Navaci, Eroni Rikoriko, Alifereti Nakuinivou, Alifereti Gonewai and Jorama Ratulevu.

The accused persons had been found guilty by Justice Sunil Sharma who will pass sentencing tomorrow.

Thirteen of the accused were found guilty of two counts of sedition and one of the accused — Ratu Osea — was found guilty of only one count.

Aman Ravindra Singh, who represents 12 of the accused, said his clients merely signed the documents and were not the creators of the Nadroga Navosa Sovereign Christian State Provisional Institution for Self Government.

Sala Kunatuba, defence counsel for fourth accused Adi Cuvu, said her client had already served 101 days in remand.

She said Adi Cuvu's children were between the ages of 11 and 19, and family members were unwilling to take care of them because of the stigma associated with the case.

Filimoni Vosarogo said his client, Mr Naqau, suffered from several ailments and needed consistent medical attention.

State lawyer Lee Burney said he would need to view Mr Naqau's medical records.