Runaway driver fronts court

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, November 28, 2017

A GOVERNMENT driver who allegedly assaulted two police officers after refusing to undergo a breathalyser test in Suva last Saturday morning has been ordered by the court not to interfere with police witnesses.

Jese Navuniacgi Bauli appeared before Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage at the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

He is charged with one count of serious assault and one count of resisting arrest.

Mr Bauli, 52, is also charged with one count of refusing to undergo a breath test or breath analysis, one count of failing to stop when required to do so by a police officer and one count of dangerous driving occasioning bodily harm.

The driver is alleged to have punched one of the police officers and dragged another one about 10 metres by his car after refusing to undergo the test when requested by the two officers along MacGregor Rd in Suva.

It is also alleged that the driver then fled the scene prompting a police chase.

He allegedly stopped inside the residence of Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama where the police officers also stopped.

In his ruling, Magistrate Liyanage ordered the accused not to re-offend while on bail.

Mr Bauli was released on a $2000 surety bail. He will reappear in court on February 27, 2018.








