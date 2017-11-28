FRA reviews feedback

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Roads Authority is reviewing feedback from stakeholders on a study carried out in Labasa to address traffic congestion within the town area.

FRA chief executive officer Jonathan Moore said the study was carried out on the Labasa bus station and market area, and town centre capacity with the town centre bypass and alternate route.

Mr Moore said the authority had engaged an independent consultant to undertake studies in four corridors in the country, which included Labasa Town.

"As part of the corridor study for Labasa, the consultant had provided a report on the bus station and market, town centre capacity and town centre bypass with alternate routes," he said.

"A final report has been presented to stakeholders, including the Labasa Town Council, the bus owners association, Government and other interested parties for comments.

"The FRA is presently reviewing that feedback and preparing our plans accordingly.

"We must note that there will be a series of plans rolled out over the next one to 15 years depending upon which options are approved by Government and funded accordingly."

This newspaper had received concerns from members of the public in Labasa regarding the issue of traffic congestion.

Vehicle owner Shalendra Prasad said the congestion was worse during peak business hours, adding that it affected businesspeople.

Mr Prasad said the problem was something that the authority should have addressed a long time ago.

Savusavu resident Gerald Whippy said traffic congestion was becoming a problem in the Hidden Paradise town too.

Mr Whippy said there were more cars and the roads in the town were not enough to cater for the number of vehicles operating in the area.