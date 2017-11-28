Frenchman airlifted to safety

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Eric Exchenne (on wheel chair) after being evacuated from Ono-i-Lau, yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI.

A FRENCH national was airlifted to safety through the assistance of the Republic of Fiji Navy's (RFN) Fiji Maritime Surveillance and Rescue Coordination Centre yesterday morning.

The unit co-ordinated a maritime medical evacuation on board the yacht SV Ecume Du Corail from Ono-i-Lau island.

Eric Eychenne, 49, was airlifted safely to Suva yesterday afternoon after having severe abdominal pain and other medical complications.

Mr Eychenne said he was on his way from New Caledonia to Panama when he fell ill.

He said the captain of the yacht contacted the French Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Paris which then liaised with the Fiji navy on Saturday, seeking medical assistance.

Mr Eychenne acknowledged the team for their timely assistance.

The French embassy in Suva has been informed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the incident.