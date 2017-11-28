18 women lose lives to domestic attacks over three years

/ Front page / News

EIGHTEEN women lost their lives through domestic violence issues in Fiji from 2014 to September this year.

This was highlighted by the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator Shamima Ali yesterday.

Ms Ali said of the 18 lives lost, 15 were murdered either by their partner, husbands or de facto partners, while the remaining three committed suicide.

"There needs to be more work done on this and people need to understand the dynamics of domestic violence," she said.

"It's not just a slap or a punch that a woman gets every now and then.

"Women are in a cycle of violence, often at risk of losing their lives, limbs or getting permanently injured with some disabilities or in worse case scenarios, death."

Ms Ali said the reason behind these situations was about gender inequality.

"There are a lot of emotional abuse and cohesive controls happening in most of our homes today," she said.

"It's about men thinking they are our bosses so a man thinks it is OK for him to resort to violence every time he is angry."

When asked on situations where extreme violence occurs when some husbands catch their wives having an affair with another man, Ms Ali said this still does not give men the right to beat them (wives) up.

"Men cheat all the time but do women get to beat them up?" she asked.

"Men cheat or have a lot more affairs than women but when a woman is being beaten up because she was having an affair, everyone tries to justify that violence.

"Beating up or murdering women are criminal assaults, the highest risk is when they decide to leave a bad or horrible relationship, a lot of men can't take that, and they feel that they own these women forever, even if they are divorced or have moved on and so on."