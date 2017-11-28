FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

THIS one from a regular contributor got an early morning chuckle from Beachcomber.

I got a call at 7am today: "Bro have you seen the pictures of the models who walk down the cockpit, sight for sore eyes bro."

I said, "What?" Him, "Oso boy, I bet you also watch the models, and Miss World Fiji is on page 6 of today's (Monday's) The Fiji Times."

I asked him: "What's she doing?" He says, "She modelling down the cockpit."

When I start laughing, he says, "Cala tale boy, what you call that thing they walk on?" I said, "The runway."

He said, "I knew it had to do with something about planes." Isa my mate is getting old.