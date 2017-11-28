Fiji Time: 2:30 PM on Tuesday 28 November

No drop policy

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, November 28, 2017

POLICE officers found guilty of domestic violence are automatically terminated from the Fiji Police Force, says Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

With the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence commemorated around the country this month, he has reiterated that the force still had a "no drop" policy on officers found guilty of such offences.

Brig-Gen Qiliho confirmed a few officers had been removed from the force as a result.

"I can confirm to you that people who have been charged and taken to court from the police force for violence against their wives and children have been terminated," he said.

"It's a no drop case and I take particular interest too in the cases from within the police force."

Brig-Gen Qiliho said the police officers knew it and he had always reminded them that cases of violence against women and children were not tolerated within the force.

"We have certain policies within the force and that is one, anybody who involves themselves in that is terminated from the force.

"We can't be talking about this and saying that there is a no drop policy and then tolerating it within the force.

"No! They go too," he said.

Republic of Fiji Military Forces chief of staff Colonel Jone Kalouniwai said the RFMF also had a policy advocating issues on abuse and gender-based violence.

In cases where soldiers were involved, Col. Kalouniwai confirmed they were always referred to police for investigations because the institution also had a no drop policy against it.








