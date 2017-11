/ Front page / News

FORMER Adi Cakobau School sprinter Makereta Naulu will be Fiji's top gold medal prospect for the women's blue ribbon event during the 2017 Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu next month.

Naulu, 18, will be running against Pacific sprint queen Toea Wisil from Papua New Guinea in the second week of the competition.

The games will be held from December 4-15 in Port Vila, Vanuatu.