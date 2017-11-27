Alleged rapist to know fate this week

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:14PM A MAN who allegedly raped his four-year-old stepdaughter will know his fate on Wednesday when Justice Riyaz Hamza delivers his judgement on the case.

This after three assessors returned with a mixed opinion following their deliberations in Suva this afternoon.

All three assessors returned with a not guilty opinion for both counts of rape.

The three assessors came back with a unanimous guilty opinion for the first count of sexual assault while two assessors found the accused not guilty and one assessor guilty of the second count of sexual assault.

The 33-year-old was alleged to have committed the offence in Pacific Harbour in March early this year.

He has been further remanded in custody.