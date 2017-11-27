Tailevu schools receive upgraded sporting grounds

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:08PM FIJI'S Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Iliesa Delana today handed over the upgraded sporting grounds to the management of Dawasamu Secondary School and Filimoni Loco District School in Tailevu.

While handing over the sports facilities, Mr Delana said the Government was committed to sports development in the country by providing sporting facilities, grounds and ensuring youth development throughout Fiji.

"The UNDP estimates that in Fiji, the cost of non-communicable diseases on the economy, like obesity, is between $200million and $400million a year. It is thus essential that we all take responsibility for our own health," he said.

"We need to exercise more - at least 45 minutes of strenuous exercise a day. We need to eat a healthier diet.

"In this way, we can contribute to reducing the cost of non-communicable diseases to our economy and put that money to other equally important issues like running water, electricity (particularly solar power) and improving our infrastructure - including our sports infrastructure."

Dawasamu Secondary School principal Jone Cama thanked the Government and the ministry for the development of their school ground.

"The school was established in 2005 without any school playground and most of our games and students training was held in the Natalaira Village playground," Mr Cama said.