Regional reps discuss approaches to achieve SDG 16

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:44PM WITH the increasing need to collect and analyse data on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) that is made available to the public, discussions took place on approaches towards tracking and delivering on SDG 16.

A four-day regional workshop organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pacific Office in Fiji and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) that was organised in Nadi from November 21-24 made this possible.

SDG 16 is dedicated to the promotion of peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, the provision of access to justice for all, and building effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop, Fiji's Solicitor General and acting permanent secretary for the Ministry of Justice Sharvada Sharma encouraged participants to share best practices from their home countries and to discuss tangible ways that Pacific island countries could collectively achieve SDG 16.

"It is imperative to note that as Pacific island countries, we need to take substantial steps to ensure that we deal effectively with conduct which is corrupt or is an abuse of office, and to strengthen existing institutions, albeit creating new institutions, not just to achieve SDG 16 but to use a holistic approach in the fight against systemic corruption," Mr Sharma said.

"We recognise that corruption is a serious economic, social and political disease and a problem which affects both the public and private sectors.

"SDG 16 acts as both a pre-requisite and an enabler for all the other SDG goals and targets - keeping SDG 16 at the heart of the universal and integrated 2030 agenda is therefore crucial."

The workshop hosted 61 participants, representing 13 Pacific island countries, from National Planning departments, Statistic offices, Government bodies and stakeholders.