Update: 7:33PM AUCKLAND, NZ: ONE person is in a critical condition after being hit by a car on Great South Road in Greenlane, Auckland, this evening.

Police and ambulance were called to the scene at the intersection with Greenlane East at 5:42pm.

New Zealand Police said officers were at the scene directing traffic.

Motorists are asked to have patience and avoid the area if at all possible.