Fiji Times case: December trial date set

Update: 7:10PM THE trial date for three senior officials of The Fiji Times, the company and a letter writer charged with one count each of sedition has been set from next Tuesday to December 15.

Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times editor-in-chief Fred Wesley, the company's general manager and publisher, Hank Arts, the company and a letter writer, Josaia Waqabaca, are charged with one count each of sedition.

They were alleged to have published or caused to publish a letter in the Nai Lalakai newspaper in April last year that was likely to be seditious.

The five appeared before Justice Rajasinghe at the High Court in Suva today.

In court today, Justice Rajasinghe heard from defence lawyers and prosecution on the defence's objection to the amended information.

Justice Rajasinghe will deliver his ruling on the objection on Wednesday.