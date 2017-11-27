Fiji Time: 12:51 AM on Tuesday 28 November

Goundar wins Barista of the Year award

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, November 27, 2017

Update: 6:47PM RESIDENT coffee expert at InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa Hansini Gounder won the title of '2017 Piazza D'Oro Barista of the Year' at the annual Moffat National Salon Culinaire Competition yesterday.

InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa acknowledged Ms Gounder as the friendly face at Sanasana Restaurant, well known for her high level of skill when brewing amazing gourmet coffee. 

Resort director of Dining and Entertainment Craig Wood said he was continually amazed by the outstanding skill, knowledge, and dedication displayed by Ms Gounder and their entire dining experience service team at the resort.

"We endeavour daily to deliver exceptional experiences to our guests and credit our achievements to the tireless hard work of our colleagues, whose renowned Fijian hospitality continues to mark and showcase InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa as a premium luxury destination in Fiji to the rest of the world," Mr Wood said.

Ms Gounder said she was surprised that she won the Barista of the Year award.

"The whole journey for me during this time has been nothing short of amazing; from competing with other established baristas from all over Fiji to the amount of personal training I had to get ready," she said.

"We have a lot of coffee enthusiasts who need caffeine throughout the day, and it is my pleasure to provide that energy boost to soothe any coffee connoisseur."








