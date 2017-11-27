Fiji Time: 12:50 AM on Tuesday 28 November

Labasa Police pursues investigation into girl's death

LUKE RAWALAI
Monday, November 27, 2017

Update: 6:12PM POLICE are continuing investigations into the death of the eight-year-old girl whose body was found in the Nagata River yesterday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the girl had allegedly drowned while she was accompanying her grandmother to dive for freshwater mussels. 

Ms Naisoro said they were waiting for the girl's post mortem examination results before they could continue investigations. 

She said the body of the girl was now kept at the Labasa hospital mortuary. 

In a separate incident, the man who was caught with 200 litres of home-brewed alcohol at Korosomo between Labasa and Seaqaqa over the weekend has been released from custody. 

Ms Naisoro said Police were awaiting the analysis results before they could lay any charges.








