Oxfam's Pacific campaigns challenge social norms

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, November 27, 2017

Update: 5:56PM THE Oxfam country teams in Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands launched campaigns this month to challenge social norms that drive inequality between women and men.

A statement issued by Oxfam in the Pacific stated Papua New Guinea was one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a woman or a girl because about 70 per cent of women had experienced rape or assault in their lifetime.

"Every minute of the day, violence devastates the lives of millions of women and girls around the world," Oxfam in the Pacific stated.

"Women's rights organisations in Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands are already working to raise awareness about the devastating impacts of violence against women and girls and to change attitudes and behaviours that perpetuate this violence.

"Oxfam stands with them in calling for all women, men, girls and boys to say 'Enough' and reaffirms that together we can change these harmful beliefs."

The 'Side by Side: A Movement for Equality' campaign was launched today in the Solomon Islands.

The campaign is geared towards urban young people aged 15 to 25, and mobilising their talents and creativity as influencers and advocates for gender equality, non-violence and equal relationships. 

The 'Inap Nau!' campaign was launched on November 20 in Port Moresby, coinciding with the start of 20 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in Papua New Guinea.

This will promote peaceful conflict resolutions in the household, focusing on young people between 13 and 25 years old - recognising them as responsible agents of change. 

Oxfam in the Pacific regional director Raijeli Nicole said inequality everywhere was the product of personal, political and economic choices, and "it is in our power to inform these choices to balance the scales for good".








