+ Enlarge this image Fiji football coach Christophe Gamel with some Team Fiji team members at their briefing last weekend. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 5:35PM A TOTAL of 201 athletes and officials will be part of the 2017 Pacific Mini Games that will start in Vanuatu next week.

Team Fiji chef de mission Wayne O'Connor left for Vanuatu today to attend the technical meeting.

The PMG will be held from December 4-15 in Port Vila.