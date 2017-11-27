Fiji Time: 12:50 AM on Tuesday 28 November

Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges

AQELA SUSU
Monday, November 27, 2017

Update: 5:17PM A FIJI Government driver who allegedly assaulted two Police officers after refusing to undergo a breathalyser test in Suva last Saturday morning was produced at the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Jese Navunicagi Bauli appeared before Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage.

He is charged with one count of serious assault and one count of resisting arrest.

Mr Bauli, 52, is also charged with one count of refusing to undergo a breath test or breath analysis, one count of failing to stop when required to do so by a Police officer and one count of dangerous driving occasioning bodily harm.

He has been released on a $2000 surety bail. 

He will reappear in court on February 27, 2018.








