+ Enlarge this image Fiji Airways Fiji 7s player Apenisa Cakaubalavu on the attack in their warm-up match in Dubai. Picture: THE NATIONAL

Update: 5:03PM FIJI Airways Fiji 7s team manager Mark Drown hopes the pre-HSBC World Sevens Series build-up tournaments will help them in the series starting this weekend.

The season starts with Dubai 7s this Friday.

Fiji is pooled with Australia, Russia, and Wales.

Last Saturday, as Fiji Times journalist Sikeli Qounadovu reported, the boys had a warm-up game with a local club - Jebel Ali Dragons - where the two teams played five quarters.