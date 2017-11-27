Fiji Time: 12:50 AM on Tuesday 28 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji Navy coordinates medevac for French yachtie

LITIA CAVA
Monday, November 27, 2017

Update: 4:40PM THE Republic of Fiji Navy's (RFN) Fiji Maritime Surveillance and Rescue Coordination Center (FMSRCC) coordinated a maritime medical evacuation of a 49-year-old male French national onboard a sailing yacht, SV Ecume Du Corail from Ono-i-Lau Island in the Lau group this morning.

The French Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Paris initially informed and further requested the RFN on Saturday to render medical assistance to one of the two persons onboard the yacht.

The man was airlifted safely to Suva.

More details in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62100.6020
JPY 54.987651.9876
GBP 0.36470.3567
EUR 0.40910.3971
NZD 0.71600.6830
AUD 0.64360.6186
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dakuwaqa wants another shot at 7s duty
  2. Assault claim probe
  3. Nawaikula: Comments unfair
  4. Children's deaths worry Fiji Police
  5. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges
  6. Illegal brewing
  7. Temple steps commissioned
  8. China shows interest in local herbal medicine
  9. Digital transformation gains momentum in Fiji
  10. Church summit empowers women

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  3. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  5. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  6. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  7. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  8. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  9. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)
  10. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)