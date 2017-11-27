Fiji Navy coordinates medevac for French yachtie

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Medical personnel from HELIPRO Air Ambulance after its medevac operation from Ono-i-Lau today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 4:40PM THE Republic of Fiji Navy's (RFN) Fiji Maritime Surveillance and Rescue Coordination Center (FMSRCC) coordinated a maritime medical evacuation of a 49-year-old male French national onboard a sailing yacht, SV Ecume Du Corail from Ono-i-Lau Island in the Lau group this morning.

The French Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Paris initially informed and further requested the RFN on Saturday to render medical assistance to one of the two persons onboard the yacht.

The man was airlifted safely to Suva.

More details in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.