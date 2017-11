/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The map showing the epicentre of the 5.0 magnitude earthquake recorded in the Tonga Islands region this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:23PM A 5.0 MAGNITUDE earthquake was recorded in the Tonga Islands region this morning.

The Seismology Unit of the Suva-based Department of Mineral Resources reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 169km.

It was registered at 271km North from Neiafu, Tonga; 331km Southwest from Apia, Samoa; and 877km Northeast from Suva, Fiji.

The moderate earthquake occurred at a deep depth and posed no immediate threat to the Fiji region.