Parents, caregivers acknowledged

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar with students and staff of the Nadi Centre for Special School. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:08PM BRINGING awareness on the ability of persons with disabilities, in the hope of mobilising support for the dignity and rights of persons living with disabilities, is a result of continued efforts of parents and caregivers of people with special needs.

Fiji's Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar made this acknowledgement during the International Day of People with Disabilities Celebration held at the Nadi Centre for Special School today.

She encouraged all Fijians to support people living with disabilities because they were equally entitled to constitutional rights of every Fijian, and at the same time deserved the love and care of their loved ones to enjoy a life free of discrimination.

"Government and the people of Fiji will need to work closer together in realising our obligations on the rights of persons living with disabilities, both here and abroad," Ms Bhatnagar said.

"Everything you do for your child - every appointment, every therapy, every intervention, and every smile and tear makes a difference in your child's life. But you're also making a difference to our country."