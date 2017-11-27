NZ Police releases new recruitment campaign video

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:40PM NEW Zealand: THE 'World's Most Entertaining Police Recruitment Video' has been launched by New Zealand Police yesterday in a bid to attract hundreds of new officers to apply.

The two and a half minute video, released via the New Zealand Police Recruitment Facebook page, stars a huge range of NZ Police staff in a fun, fast-paced sequence.

"New Zealand Police are striving to increase our overall staff numbers over the next three years to meet our objective of being the safest country and to deliver on the government?s signaled staffing increase," Police Commissioner Mike Bush said in a statement released by the Police media centre.

"Police want to attract more women, Maori, Pacific Islanders, and people from all other ethnicities and backgrounds to better reflect the communities we serve. We also need recruits who are happy to be based in the Auckland area.

"There's never been a better time in recent years to fulfill your dream of becoming a cop and serving your community," Commissioner Bush said.

Deputy chief executive Public Affairs Karen Jones said 70 staff members, including Commissioner Bush, had put their hands up to be involved in the video, and one of its newest officers, Counties Manukau's Constable Zion Leaupepe, opened and closed the video.

"We want to attract people who bring their own skill set, like problem-solving and working in a team, and who are fit, or prepared to get fit," Ms Jones said.

"Most importantly, we want people who care about making our communities safe."

The video captures the different facets of Police work, from the AOS to the dive and dog squads, the Eagle helicopter and youth aid officers, as well as frontline work.

The Auckland Police pipe band also has an unusual starring role.

"There are more than 30 different career paths within New Zealand Police and it was really important to demonstrate the range of options for people who may be considering joining us," Ms Jones said.

"At New Zealand Police, we will invest time in training people to ensure they have the skills to handle any situation.

"Our primary audience is 18-24 year olds, so it was a given we would use social media channels to reach our target markets.

"Recruitment videos can be run-of-the-mill, so we deliberately set out to make the world's most entertaining police recruitment video to prompt repeat viewing. The campaign will also run in cinemas, on television broadcast and on-demand, and there is an outdoor poster component.

"New Zealand Police already has a very strong social media presence with more than one million followers on our national, recruitment and district channels, so we expect this video to be shared widely."

New Zealand Police's advertising agency is Ogilvy, and the video was directed by New Zealand director Damien Shatford.

Those interested in joining the Police are advised to go to newcops.co.nz and take the first step.