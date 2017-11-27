Fiji Time: 12:50 AM on Tuesday 28 November

Training for mediators

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, November 27, 2017

Update: 1:35PM THERE has been a high rate of successful mediation and resolution of cases by mediators since mediation services was launched in Fiji in 2009.

Speaking at the Mediation Training by the Singapore Mediation Center: Strategic Conflict Management for Professionals (Module 1) held in Suva today, Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relation Jone Usamate today revealed that since November 2016, the mediation team has achieved a high resolution rate of 84.97 per cent for the first quarter of the 2017 to 2018 fiscal year.

"We have to continue to create an enabling social justice environment based on good faith relationships; good faith under the law which requires parties in an employment relationship to be proactive and constructive in establishing and maintaining productive relationships," Mr Usamate said.

"Under the old labor laws, workers had limited access to professional institutions to resolve their employment issues unless they were represented by unions."

He said this had changed because under the Act, now all workers can gain access to professional mediation at no cost.

The four-day training will ensure participants acquire the techniques and skills to be more effective and efficient in their work in resolving conflicts and raising the standard of service delivery to customers.








