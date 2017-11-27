Prostate cancer awareness for Digicel

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Digicel Fiji staff at the prostate cancer awareness event. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:49PM DIGICEL Fiji today hosted the Fiji Cancer Society to talk about Prostate Cancer across three of its offices in Nabua, Kadavu House and Khalsa Road.

The presentation carried out by the Fiji Cancer Society covered symptoms, prevention, cure and the services offered.

Payroll team leader at Digicel, Iowane Rokodovu said the program was very enlightening.

"It can actually save a life because it gets us to know about our bodies and for us to be aware, and also when we talk about it we know what we are talking about," he said.