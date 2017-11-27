Weather watch: Strong wind warning in force

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:45PM A STRONG wind warning remains in force for all Fiji waters.

The weather bulletin issued by the National Weather Forecasting Center in Nadi at 11am today said a high-pressure system to the far South of Fiji directs a strong east to southeast wind flow over Fiji waters.

Forecast to midday tomorrow for Fiji waters; east to southeast winds 20 to 25 knots, rough seas and moderate south-easterly swells.

Also a trough of low pressure lies to the north of the group and is expected to gradually drift southwards from later today, initially affecting the northern parts before spreading to the rest of the Fiji group.

Meanwhile today's forecast for the Fiji group: cloudy periods with some showers over northern Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group, the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands.

Elsewhere, fine apart from isolated afternoon or evening showers, isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms.