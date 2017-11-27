Fiji Time: 12:51 AM on Tuesday 28 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Weather watch: Strong wind warning in force

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, November 27, 2017

Update: 12:45PM A STRONG wind warning remains in force for all Fiji waters.

The weather bulletin issued by the National Weather Forecasting Center in Nadi at 11am today said a high-pressure system to the far South of Fiji directs a strong east to southeast wind flow over Fiji waters.

Forecast to midday tomorrow for Fiji waters; east to southeast winds 20 to 25 knots, rough seas and moderate south-easterly swells.

Also a trough of low pressure lies to the north of the group and is expected to gradually drift southwards from later today, initially affecting the northern parts before spreading to the rest of the Fiji group.

Meanwhile today's forecast for the Fiji group: cloudy periods with some showers over northern Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group, the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands.

Elsewhere, fine apart from isolated afternoon or evening showers, isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62100.6020
JPY 54.987651.9876
GBP 0.36470.3567
EUR 0.40910.3971
NZD 0.71600.6830
AUD 0.64360.6186
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dakuwaqa wants another shot at 7s duty
  2. Assault claim probe
  3. Nawaikula: Comments unfair
  4. Children's deaths worry Fiji Police
  5. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges
  6. Illegal brewing
  7. Temple steps commissioned
  8. China shows interest in local herbal medicine
  9. Digital transformation gains momentum in Fiji
  10. Church summit empowers women

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  3. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  5. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  6. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  7. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  8. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  9. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)
  10. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)