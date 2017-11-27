Fiji Time: 12:50 AM on Tuesday 28 November

GIS and RS conference in Suva

Avneel Chand
Monday, November 27, 2017

Update: 12:21PM FIJI's Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Faiyaz Koya today opened the Geographical Information Systems (GIS) and Remote Sensing (RS) annual conference at the University of the South Pacific's Japan ICT Center.

Mr Koya said the conference was a platform to connect GIS and RS users.

He said while there were many conferences of such, this one was focused on the Pacific region.

"I am confident that you, as regional and international specialists, practitioners and scientists both from the public and private sectors, will achieve what you have set out to achieve this week," Mr Koya said.








