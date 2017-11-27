GIS and RS conference in Suva

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants of the Innovative Geospatial Solution to Pacific Islands Challenge Conference at USP in Suva today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 12:21PM FIJI's Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Faiyaz Koya today opened the Geographical Information Systems (GIS) and Remote Sensing (RS) annual conference at the University of the South Pacific's Japan ICT Center.

Mr Koya said the conference was a platform to connect GIS and RS users.

He said while there were many conferences of such, this one was focused on the Pacific region.

"I am confident that you, as regional and international specialists, practitioners and scientists both from the public and private sectors, will achieve what you have set out to achieve this week," Mr Koya said.