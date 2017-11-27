Fiji Time: 12:50 AM on Tuesday 28 November

Fiji Police charge Bulgarian nationals for alleged scam

Alisi Vucago
Monday, November 27, 2017

Update: 11:38AM THREE Bulgarians will be produced in court today for their involvement in an alleged ATM scam earlier this month.

The alleged incidents occurred between the Lautoka to Nadi area from November 9th to 12th.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the three suspects have been jointly charged with the offence of possession of skimming device with intention to dishonestly obtained personal financial information. 

"The first accused has been further charged with a count of unauthorized access to restricted data," said Ms Naisoro.

"And the second and third suspects have been charged with an extra count of attempt to unauthorized access to restricted data."

All accused will appear at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.








