Early childhood begins from home: Speaker

+ Enlarge this image Speaker Dr Jiko Luveni with some pre-schoolers cutting the cake to mark the official launch of the Lil Champs on Wheels program. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 11:22AM EARLY childhood learning is a crucial stage in a child's life which should begin from home said Speaker of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni.

While speaking at the Lil Champs Preschool and Day Care Center graduation at the Fiji National University Hall in Namaka, Nadi on Friday afternoon, Dr Luveni congratulated the teachers and parents for taking the extra initiative to contribute in the development of the children.

Dr Luveni also launched the Lil Champs on Wheels program which is aimed at educating under-privileged children.

Lil Champs Preschool and Day Care Center director Shabreen Khondoker said the newly introduced program was solely focused on children who could not afford to learn in their school.

"This is basically taking our early childhood education to them and teaching them in their respective villages. The program was piloted in Nawaka and now we are moving to Narewa with the hope of further expanding," said Mrs Khondoker.

A total of 72 pre-schoolers graduated.