Flooding in central Otago

Update: 11:17AM MOST roads in central Otago, New Zealand are currently closed due to the significant flooding in the area last night.

Central Otago Area Manager Senior Sergeant Ian Kerrisk confirmed State Highway 8 (SH8), South Roxburgh is still closed due to a major wash out at Black Jacks Creek

"The alternate route, Teviot Road, is closed between Millers Flat and Roxburgh but contractors are working to clear it and it is hoped it can reopen later this morning," he said in a statement by New Zealand Police Media Center.

"North of Roxburgh there are another two washouts on SH8 and the road is also closed and is likely to remain so for some time."

Mr Kerrisk said people are working hard to get the roads reopened and he requested that motorists are patient and only travel if absolutely essential as there will be delays and some significant damage to roads.

He also said eight houses were evacuated last night in the Tweed Street area as a precaution but the occupants were back in their homes after spending a few hours at the evacuation center.

"None of the evacuated houses were damaged as the water receded quickly overnight. Police have been very impressed by the amazing community spirit shown by the people of Roxburgh in what has been a trying night for many," he said.

"Police will have a number of patrols out and about in the area today and encourage anyone with concerns to contact us."