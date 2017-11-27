Water for the people

/ Front page / News

A $93,547 project by the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) helped improve water services to people living on Yanuca Island.

The project involved the repairing of 46 rota tanks, 11 cement water tanks in the village, five at Yanuca Island Primary School compound and the installation of 12 5000-litre water tanks.

Talica Leno, who is from one of the villages on the island, said water problems would now be a thing of the past.

"In the past, we always suffered from water problems. We used to rely on the little well for our washing, cooking and drinking. Before, we used to ration water and ask each other for a bucket of water, just to go about our daily lives. This is now in the past after the WAF team stepped in to repair our tanks. We now have an abundance of water," Mrs Leno said.

Yanuca Island Primary School benefited from the repairs by the WAF team.

WAF's manager for rural and maritime development affairs, Vula Vakacegu, reminded the villagers of the importance of establishing a water committee.

"Your water committee must be active and consistently looking out for leakages in the tanks, gutterings and other pipe fittings and you must keep funds to help repair these leakages. It is my humble plea that you look into this so that these tanks last long and that they are kept safe," Mr Vakacegu said.

"It is imperative that during your village meetings you discuss avenues to generate funding that can be set aside and used if a leak is identified or for any repair work needed for these tanks. It is very important that we learn how to conserve and preserve this God-given gift, water."