KOICA hands out eco-friendly bags

+ Enlarge this image Shoppers using Eco- friendly bags at the Suva market. Picture: SUPPLIED

IN a bid to promote the Fijian Government's initiative to reduce plastic waste and its usage in the country, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Fiji office distributed more than 1000 eco-friendly bags at the Suva municipal market last week.

KOICA said in a statement that the market vendors and shoppers were delighted to receive the bags.

"The distribution of the bags was to support the Government's initiative and to protect the environment, the KOICA Fiji Office are intended to donate more eco-friendly bags," the statement read.

KOICA Fiji Office staff members were at the Suva Municipal market distributing the bags.

The distribution of the bags was part of KOICA Fiji office's corporate social responsibility.

Meanwhile, Government earlier announced a plastic bag levy of 10 cents on the use of plastic bags in the 2017/2018 National Budget.

The new plastic bag levy is part of Government's commitment to reduce the use of plastic bags in Fiji.

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service said the 10 cents levy on plastic bags will give every Fijian citizen an ncentive to shop more sustainably and limit the amount of plastic bags that end up in our environment.w