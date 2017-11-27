Fiji Time: 12:50 AM on Tuesday 28 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

KOICA hands out eco-friendly bags

Vishaal Kumar
Monday, November 27, 2017

IN a bid to promote the Fijian Government's initiative to reduce plastic waste and its usage in the country, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Fiji office distributed more than 1000 eco-friendly bags at the Suva municipal market last week.

KOICA said in a statement that the market vendors and shoppers were delighted to receive the bags.

"The distribution of the bags was to support the Government's initiative and to protect the environment, the KOICA Fiji Office are intended to donate more eco-friendly bags," the statement read.

KOICA Fiji Office staff members were at the Suva Municipal market distributing the bags.

The distribution of the bags was part of KOICA Fiji office's corporate social responsibility.

Meanwhile, Government earlier announced a plastic bag levy of 10 cents on the use of plastic bags in the 2017/2018 National Budget.

The new plastic bag levy is part of Government's commitment to reduce the use of plastic bags in Fiji.

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service said the 10 cents levy on plastic bags will give every Fijian citizen an ncentive to shop more sustainably and limit the amount of plastic bags that end up in our environment.w








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62100.6020
JPY 54.987651.9876
GBP 0.36470.3567
EUR 0.40910.3971
NZD 0.71600.6830
AUD 0.64360.6186
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dakuwaqa wants another shot at 7s duty
  2. Assault claim probe
  3. Nawaikula: Comments unfair
  4. Children's deaths worry Fiji Police
  5. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges
  6. Illegal brewing
  7. Temple steps commissioned
  8. China shows interest in local herbal medicine
  9. Digital transformation gains momentum in Fiji
  10. Church summit empowers women

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  3. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  5. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  6. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  7. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  8. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  9. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)
  10. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)