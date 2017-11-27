Show draws interest

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Models during their rehersals for the Style Fiji Show. Picture: SUPPLIED

WITH less than five days left for this year's Style Fiji annual fashion show, the organisers of the event are anticipating a huge crowd for the extravaganza.

The event, which has been taking place for the past seven years, attracted a lot of attention from various people and stakeholders in the community and according to Style Fiji co-ordinator Zelda Thomas the funds collected at the show would be used to help and support Cure Kids Fiji.

"This year will be our seventh year running this successful event. To date we have helped the St John Association of Fiji, the Nadi District Hospital and Cure Kids Fiji over the years," Ms Thomas said.

She added that it would be an event filled with fashion, dance, dinner and entertainment to support a worthy cause and they were expecting about 420 people to attend the event.

"The preparation has been going on good. We are working on our last-minute touch ups. 40 models, six designers from Fiji and one from Samoa will also be part of the fashion show. An auction will be held during the night as well," she said.

Ms Thomas said they were aiming to collect around $100, 000 this year.

The event would be held at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa in Nadi this Saturday.