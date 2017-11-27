Fiji Time: 12:50 AM on Tuesday 28 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Gift packs for students

Solomone Rabulu
Monday, November 27, 2017

THIRTY students of Lami High School, outside Suva, received a free school backpack with stationery each, all thanks to a visiting Fiji-born woman who now lives in the United States of America.

Varanisese Harris of Seattle in Washington visited the students last Friday.

Ms Harris said education was something she always supported.

"I reached home this morning (yesterday) in time for the shipment of the supplies to arrive," she said.

"It's just a little gift from my family to help assist these students academically and looking at the reactions on their faces truly overwhelms me."

Ms Harris said she received a letter from the school principal earlier this year requesting for any form of assistance for the students.

"I'm an ex-student of Suva Grammar School, it's a big school with many supporters," she said. "Lami High School ... you don't hear much about, but it's actually where you will find students who are in need.

"Many of them are from broken or single-parent families and some are from poor backgrounds.

"I am happy being here. Most of these students are in their final secondary school year. Whatever their future plans are, I just want to wish them all the best."

Year 12 student Annie Malo said words could not describe how she felt about the kind gesture shown by Ms Harris.

"I am touched by someone who gave up everything just to be here with us today and present educational items that will go a long way in our learning," said Malo. "It is difficult coming across such a wonderful person like Ms Harris."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62100.6020
JPY 54.987651.9876
GBP 0.36470.3567
EUR 0.40910.3971
NZD 0.71600.6830
AUD 0.64360.6186
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dakuwaqa wants another shot at 7s duty
  2. Assault claim probe
  3. Nawaikula: Comments unfair
  4. Children's deaths worry Fiji Police
  5. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges
  6. Illegal brewing
  7. Temple steps commissioned
  8. China shows interest in local herbal medicine
  9. Digital transformation gains momentum in Fiji
  10. Church summit empowers women

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  3. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  5. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  6. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  7. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  8. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  9. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)
  10. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)