Gift packs for students

+ Enlarge this image Varanisese Harris of Seattle in Washington, USA while presenting school items to students of Lami High School in Lami on Friday, November 24, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THIRTY students of Lami High School, outside Suva, received a free school backpack with stationery each, all thanks to a visiting Fiji-born woman who now lives in the United States of America.

Varanisese Harris of Seattle in Washington visited the students last Friday.

Ms Harris said education was something she always supported.

"I reached home this morning (yesterday) in time for the shipment of the supplies to arrive," she said.

"It's just a little gift from my family to help assist these students academically and looking at the reactions on their faces truly overwhelms me."

Ms Harris said she received a letter from the school principal earlier this year requesting for any form of assistance for the students.

"I'm an ex-student of Suva Grammar School, it's a big school with many supporters," she said. "Lami High School ... you don't hear much about, but it's actually where you will find students who are in need.

"Many of them are from broken or single-parent families and some are from poor backgrounds.

"I am happy being here. Most of these students are in their final secondary school year. Whatever their future plans are, I just want to wish them all the best."

Year 12 student Annie Malo said words could not describe how she felt about the kind gesture shown by Ms Harris.

"I am touched by someone who gave up everything just to be here with us today and present educational items that will go a long way in our learning," said Malo. "It is difficult coming across such a wonderful person like Ms Harris."