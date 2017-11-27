Fiji Time: 12:50 AM on Tuesday 28 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

New brand of fashion

Solomone Rabulu
Monday, November 27, 2017

The Vaka ne Rotuma project will be the new brand all fashion lovers will want to explore after its first fashion initiative hit the Suva City on Saturday.

Founded and pioneered by Rotuman fashion designer Hupfeld Hoerder, the show celebrated the Rotuman culture and talent.

"This is one great opportunity for us to give back to our vanua," said Mr Hoerder.

"Our major objective is to fund for a boat to help service our island as accessibility to Rotuma can be very difficult.

"We would love to partner with a local boat company that could assist us with this initiative and offer efficient transportation accessibility to our people."

Mr Hoerder said the event was also another way of getting the people together.

"We had David Tavanavanua who successfully debuted in the designers' category," he said.

"Each designers put together about 15 pieces, some showcasing the Rotuman culture and tradition which made it more exciting as many don't really know what our traditional wear are in Rotuma.

"We also had auction prices where designers showcased their latest flair and the responses from the public was nothing but overwhelming."

While optimism was the key faith to Mr Hoerder's achievement, he hoped the yearly event will interest those who lived abroad too.

"We are calling on to all Rotumans in Fiji and abroad to support us with this new move," he said.

"We plan to have future showcasing being done overseas so people of Rotuma living abroad can actually see and feel the importance of why we are doing this."

The night's event featured Rotuman designers from the likes of Moira Solvalu, Michael Mausio, Letila Mitchell, Aisea Konrote, Hupfeld Hoerder and newcomer Edward Tavanavanua.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62100.6020
JPY 54.987651.9876
GBP 0.36470.3567
EUR 0.40910.3971
NZD 0.71600.6830
AUD 0.64360.6186
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dakuwaqa wants another shot at 7s duty
  2. Assault claim probe
  3. Nawaikula: Comments unfair
  4. Children's deaths worry Fiji Police
  5. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges
  6. Illegal brewing
  7. Temple steps commissioned
  8. China shows interest in local herbal medicine
  9. Digital transformation gains momentum in Fiji
  10. Church summit empowers women

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  3. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  5. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  6. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  7. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  8. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  9. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)
  10. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)