Company supports cancer fight

Vishaal Kumar
Monday, November 27, 2017

MORE than 250 people were present to show their support at the Vinod Patel Company Ltd-organised prostate cancer awareness and fundraiser at Albert Park in Suva yesterday.

Home and Living general manager Sanjeev Mudaliar said as part of their social responsibility, they took on the project of Movember because cancer affected everyone.

"When it comes to cancer, there is no race and no colour. It can affect anyone at any time. We held this function to create a big awareness within the male population in the country," Mr Mudaliar said.

"Many people in the country don't even know what is prostate cancer and its symptoms."

He said the company was aiming to raise $30,000 with the funds given to the FCS.

Mr Mudaliar added the company would make the fundraiser an annual event from next year.








