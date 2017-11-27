Years of hard work finally pays off

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Helena Lanyon (left) with Mereseini Palu after the graduation ceremony at Fulton College in Sabeto, Nadi yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

SEVERAL years of hard work paid off for 75 students of Fulton College in Sabeto, Nadi, who graduated yesterday.

Smiles were shared and tears were shed as most family members witnessed their loved ones walk up to the stage to receive their certificates.

The college is run by the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

While addressing the graduates, college principal Dr Glyn Galo said although they had completed a level of education, they must always aspire to further their studies.

"I challenge each one of you to proudly present yourself as a professional who graduated from Fulton College," he said.

"This graduation is the icing on the cake for any institution of higher learning.

"But our academic journey has not ended yet. What you have achieved at this time just opens up a host of opportunities for each of you.

"Do not be satisfied with the qualifications you have received today.

"The fact that you are graduating this morning indicates to us that you have the capacity to pursue higher studies."

Dr Galo added it was imperative that the graduates continued to consult with the Lord in all their decisions.

"Our Lord is the source of great and mighty things and He promises whenever you call Him He will answer."